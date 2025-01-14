Hurricanes at Sabres projected lineups

HURRICANES (26-15-3) at SABRES (16-22-5)
6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), William Carrier (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
The Hurricanes recalled Smith, a defenseman, from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; to open the roster spot, they placed Andersen on injured reserve; the goalie has not played since Oct. 26. … Malenstyn could return after missing three games because of illness. … Samuelsson, who has missed two games because of illness, practiced with the Sabres on Monday and Tuesday on a fourth defense pair with Gilbert; there is a possibility the defenseman could play against Carolina, coach Lindy Ruff said Monday.