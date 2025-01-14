Hurricanes at Sabres projected lineups

HURRICANES (26-15-3) at SABRES (16-22-5)

6 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), William Carrier (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

The Hurricanes recalled Smith, a defenseman, from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; to open the roster spot, they placed Andersen on injured reserve; the goalie has not played since Oct. 26. … Malenstyn could return after missing three games because of illness. … Samuelsson, who has missed two games because of illness, practiced with the Sabres on Monday and Tuesday on a fourth defense pair with Gilbert; there is a possibility the defenseman could play against Carolina, coach Lindy Ruff said Monday.