Latest News

Shesterkin positive new approach will help him, Rangers

‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win
New York Islanders 2023-24 season preview

Islanders season preview: Horvat comfort level key to success
Minnesota Wild 2023-24 season preview

Wild season preview: playoffs not good enough
NHL preseason roundup September 28

Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
Kraft Hockeyville Hub West Lorne news

Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Andrei Vasilevskiy injury difficult for Tampa Bay to overcome

Vasilevskiy injury will be difficult for Lightning to overcome
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Andrei Vasilevskiy out 10 weeks after back surgery

Vasilevskiy out 10 weeks for Lightning after back surgery
Sabres focused on process, not Hockeyville loss

Luukkonen, Sabres focused on preseason process, not Hockeyville loss
Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs win at Hockeyville

Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs defeat Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville
McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy

McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy among all-time best
nhl fantasy hockey draft picks position spots pools

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
nhl projections fantasy hockey goalie team wins

Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections
Hockeyville to boost womens hockey in Nova Scotia

Hockeyville to provide tremendous boost to women's hockey in Nova Scotia
New Jersey Devils 2023-24 season preview

Devils season preview: Vanecek, Schmid to be counted on again 
Los Angeles Kings 2023-24 season preview

Kings season preview: Dubois acquisition strengthens forward group

Capitals 4, Red Wings 3

Red Wings at Capitals 9.28.23

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Washington Capitals scored four consecutive goals in their win against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, Ivan Miroshnichenko had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 27 saves for Washington.

Robby Fabbri scored twice, Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist, and Alex Lyon made 13 saves on 15 shots through two periods for Detroit before being replaced by Sebastian Cossa (12 saves) to start the third.

Sprong, who played for Washington from 2020-22, gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 3:35 of the second period before Nicklas Backstrom tied it at 7:38 on a deflected pass from Alex Ovechkin from the half-wall.

Wilson gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 12:31 with a slap shot following a face-off win in the right circle by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Rasmus Sandin extended it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 7:10 of the third before John Carlson made it 4-1 with the Capitals’ fourth consecutive goal at 16:11.

Fabbri scored at 16:56 and 18:47, both goals coming with Cossa pulled for the extra attacker, for the 4-3 final.