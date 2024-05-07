Canucks have built strong defensive core with eye on the Stanley Cup 

VANCOUVER -- Teddy Blueger sees similarities between the size and style of the current Vancouver Canucks defensive core and the Vegas Golden Knights group of defensemen he won the Stanley Cup with last season.

With the notable exception of a top pair of Quinn Hughes, who was named a finalist on May 1 for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, and Filip Hronek, the Canucks have rebuilt the remainder of their defense with an eye towards the size, reach and physicality of last year’s Cup champions.

Tyler Myers (6-foot-8, 229 pounds) was joined by free agent additions Carson Soucy (6-foot-5, 208 pounds) and Ian Cole (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) in the summer, and the Canucks acquired Nikita Zadorov (6-foot-6, 248 pounds) from the Calgary Flames in a Nov. 30 trade. Even with Hughes (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) and Hronek (6-foot, 190 pounds), Vancouver’s defense averages 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, the same height and one pound heavier than the Vegas Cup-winning defense.

“Obviously ‘Huggy’ and ‘Fil’ aren't the biggest guys, but we’ve got probably even bigger guys actually, so in that sense there's similarity,” said Blueger, a center who played six playoff games for Vegas last season. “The physicality they bring, the way they defend with a long reach, I can see some similarities for sure.”

Vancouver’s defense was effective in eliminating the Nashville Predators in six games in the Western Conference First Round, only giving up 12 goals and finishing 20-for-22 (90.9 percent) on the penalty kill. It may have been the best they’ve played this season, especially in front of their net, coach Rick Tocchet said.

“All year the [defense] has been somewhat of the fabric of our team, the way we play defense, but they did a great job with the interior,” Tocchet said. “For me, they did a really good job of protecting the high-danger interior stuff.”

They did it against a Nashville team that ranked second in the NHL in scoring after the All-Star Break (3.71 goals per game) and second on the power play at 27.2 percent. But things get harder in the second round against the Edmonton Oilers, who averaged 4.40 goals per game and scored on 9-of-20 power plays (45 percent) while eliminating the Los Angeles Kings in five games in the first round.

The Canucks hope the size, reach and skating of their defense can slow Edmonton down at least a little, though the Oilers still averaged 3.5 goals per game during a second-round loss to Vegas in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“They're just hard to play against,” Blueger said of the Canucks defense. “Anytime you're up against a big guy, especially guys that like to be physical, it makes it hard. You’ve really got to battle, so that side of it is important, and also they have long reaches, good sticks, so they can get to plays, break up plays probably a little more than guys with shorter sticks and shorter reaches. And I think the biggest thing is they're not just big, but they all move really well. They can skate.”

Vancouver certainly isn’t the only team that believes a big defense is important in the playoffs. The Oilers limited Los Angeles to 13 goals in the first round and killed off all 12 power plays with a defense that is one inch taller than the Canucks, with an average height of 6-foot-4, and just marginally lighter at 210 pounds.

“Big guys with long reach that skate well, you cover more space, you're heavier to get around, you can withstand a little more physical play in your own end,” said Cole, who won the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

“Every team tries to put pucks in and run the defensemen this time of year. If you can withstand that, take those hits, make the plays, get out of your end, you spend a lot less time in your zone, which is kind of what we like to try to do.”

Soucy said the key against Edmonton is to not chase their top forwards.

“Using our reach allows us to stay inside a little more, so hopefully we can stay composed when they get their offensive shifts, get moving around,” he said. “We just have to stay tight and use that reach, close it down when we can.”