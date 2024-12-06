Demko could return to lineup for Canucks in 'next 3 games'

VANCOUVER -- Thatcher Demko said he could return to the lineup for the Vancouver Canucks in the next three games.

The 28-year-old goaltender, who rejoined team practices almost three weeks ago, has been upgraded from week to week to day to day in his recovery from a knee injury he sustained late last season. He had his own net at practice in Vancouver on Thursday.

"It's been pretty day to day, which is great we're kind of out of that week-to-week window now,” Demko said. “I think I'm at a point now where I could potentially have a discussion with [coach Rick Tocchet] and be available to back up or what have you between now and probably the next three games. So, I think that's kind of the window we're looking at and kind of see what each day brings.”

Tocchet said after practice Thursday that Kevin Lankinen will start when the Canucks open a six-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNOH). Vancouver then hosts the Tampa Lightning in an afternoon game on Sunday, the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, and Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Demko may not have an exact day for his first game since the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he admitted he was excited about it.

“Yeah, obviously been looking forward to it for a while now but I've told you guys plenty of times I'm a guy that is pretty day-to-day,” Demko said. “Obviously, I'm looking at the schedule and I'm in a position now to kind of look down the road and see what's ahead. So, it's been good.”

Thursday was just the third time that Demko had spoken to the media since last season, which ended early for him after sustaining the injury to his knee late in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nashville Predators on April 21. That was just his third game back after missing 5 1/2 weeks with a different left knee injury he sustained late in the regular season.

Although Demko resumed skating while the Canucks played the Edmonton Oilers in the second round and said at the time that he expected to return for the Western Conference Final if the Canucks had not lost in seven games to the Oilers, he still hasn't played a game in 6 1/2 months.

Demko said he has, though, learned a lot about his body and how to manage his health when he does return.

“I've definitely learned a lot anatomically,” he said. “Sometimes that's a little torturous when you know a little too much maybe about the body and trying to perfect routines and things like that. But coming back from different injuries over the years, you kind of learn about things and I definitely think that there's some things that I can kind of tweak here and there, just preparationally and workload wise, not necessarily playing games. … whether it be practice days or goalie ice, things like that you can kind of tweak and manage yourself a little bit better.”

Demko was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the League’s top goalie last season, finishing second to Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets after setting NHL career highs in wins (35), shutouts (five) and save percentage (.918) despite being limited to 51 games because of his first knee injury on March 9.

When he does return, he will do so alongside Kevin Lankinen, who signed with the Canucks as a free agent after training camp started. Lankinen is 12-3-3, including having won an NHL record 10-straight road games to open the season, with a .906 save percentage.

That’s made it easier for Demko not to rush back, and to temper expectations when he does.

“First of all, I want to give ‘Lanks’ all the credit in the world, he's been unbelievable,” Demko said. “For me, I'm managing my expectations a little bit. I think it'd be foolish to say that I'm going to come back and be perfectly sharp and feel like I have my A-game in Game One. That takes a little bit of time just seeing game reps and things is kind of a last step of fully doing rehab, so I'm not really putting an expectation on that. Obviously, the way ‘Lanks’ has played kind of takes a little bit of pressure off myself to come in and not feel like I have to save the world.”