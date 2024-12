5 questions for Canada at World Junior selection camp

Canada will start the process of picking its team for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship when 33 players meet for a four-day selection camp that opens in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Expectations for Canada are higher this year with the tournament being held Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2025 in Ottawa, at Canadian Tire Centre and TD Place.

The players will have practices and two games against the Canadian university (U Sports) all-stars to show why should be on the 23-man tournament roster, which is expected to be announced Friday.

Here are five questions heading into selection camp: