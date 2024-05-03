Bedard, Fantilli, Celebrini named to Canada roster for World Championship

The Canada roster for the upcoming 2024 IIHF World Championship will feature three of the youngest and brightest stars in all of hockey.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Adam Fantilli, selected No. 3 by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the same draft, and Macklin Celebrini, the projected top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, were among the first 22 players named to the roster Friday.

Other names on the roster include goalies Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues), defensemen Bowen Byram and Owen Power (Buffalo Sabres), Colton Parayko (Blues), forwards Michael Bunting (Pittsburgh Penguins), Dawson Mercer (New Jersey Devils) and Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames).

Roster additions will be announced in the coming weeks with other NHL players possibly joining once their teams are eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bedard led all NHL rookies this season with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games for the Blackhawks. The 18-year-old center is a finalist for the Calder Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year.

Fantilli, a 19-year-old center, had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games for the Blue Jackets. Celebrini won the Hobey Baker Award on April 12, named the top men’s player in NCAA ice hockey. As a freshman at Boston University, the 17-year-old forward was third in the nation with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games. He was named rookie of the year and player of the year in Hockey East.

The NHL Draft Lottery, which will determine which team will likely take Celebrini with the No. 1 pick, will be May 7.

In his blog for NHL.com, Celebrini said he hasn’t decided if he will go the NHL next season or stay in school.

“I know the NHL Draft Lottery is going to happen soon and, like anyone else, I'm curious,” Celebrini wrote. “As is the case in any other year, you want to see it. I've grown up watching the draft and watching these prospects so in that sense I don't think it's any different, but I am curious to see how it all unfolds.

“With regard to next season, we didn't win anything at BU as a team this year so there's definitely some unfinished business that would drive that decision in that way. But I haven't really decided which way I'm going to go yet, and I'm going to have to wait to make that decision later.

The Worlds run from May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava. Canada’s first game will be May 11 against Great Britain.