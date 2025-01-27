Vilardi gets 4 points, Jets defeat Flames for 3rd straight win

The Jets improved to 19-0-2 this season when leading after one period, and 25-0-1 when leading after two.

“Very tough -- I mean, even if they don't have a lead they're tough to play against,” Kadri said. “Obviously their power play is deadly and you’ve got to be able to stay out of the box in those certain situations. But like I mentioned, I don't think we gave up a ton. They made some nice plays and scored some nice goals."

Vilardi then pushed it to 4-1 with a power-play goal from in close at 3:07 of the third.

“I think we just have so many threats, you've got to worry about different options,” Vilardi said of the power play. “You've got to worry about 'KC' [Connor] on the half-wall taking that one-timer.

Just over a minute later, Jake Bean set up Kadri at the edge of the crease to cut it to 4-2 at 4:27.

“(Scoring chances were) a little limited tonight but I definitely feel like we had some opportunities and we were definitely in the game for a great portion of it,” Kadri said. “I thought it could have went either way, but they got a couple of power-play goals that ended up being the difference. We’ve got to find a way to try to tie it up.”

Scheifele’s one-timer on the rush came on the power play at 7:08 to make it 5-2. Scheifele’s 28th goal of the season moves him into a tie for the third in the League with Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander.

“We're doing a good job of interchanging,” Vilardi said. “You saw Scheifele's goal; we're attacking off the rush as well. It's not like we're just looking to get into a set and then go from there. We take what they give us, and I think that's the key to a good power play.”

Winnipeg’s NHL-leading power play went 2-for-2.

“They’ve got some threats, obviously,” Weegar said. “They’ve got a lot of good shooters on that power play, but I thought we kind of kicked ourselves a little bit with those two — one off the rush, and just a little bit harder in front of the net on that other one.”

NOTES: Winnipeg moves into a tie with the Washington Capitals (33-11-5) for first place in the NHL (71 points). Washington has played two fewer games. … The Jets hold a League-best 20-5-3 record on home ice. … Connor’s goal is his sixth game-opening goal of the season, trailing only Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau (7) and Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (7) for the most in the NHL. Connor's 27th of the season moves him into a tie for fifth in NHL goals with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point. … Comrie won for the first time in nine starts. The Jets scored a combined 12 goals in those eight previous starts, with Comrie going 7-0-1. He improved his record to 4-7-1 this season.