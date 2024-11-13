Pettersson has goal, assist to lift Canucks past Flames

Justin Kirkland scored, and Dan Vladar made 29 saves for the Flames (8-6-3), who were coming off a 3-1 win at home against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Tuesday was the fifth game in five cities over the past eight days for Calgary, and it was the first time it failed to record a point (2-1-2) during the stretch.

“I'm sure there's a little bit of fatigue, but that's no excuse,” Kirkland said. “We know what we're getting into. For the first and the third period, I think we liked our game as a group. Got away from it a little bit in the second there and that ended up costing us the game.”

Kirkland put the Flames ahead 1-0 at 19:00 of the first period after Kevin Rooney threw the puck to the net from the left wing and the rebound bounced off the stick of Quinn Hughes right to Kirkland in front.

The Canucks have now given up the first goal in eight straight, but they improved to 5-2-1 in those games.

“Sometimes it happens,” Miller said. “It's 60 minutes and you'd like to start with the lead, but I thought we had a lot of chances right before their goal, and obviously that's a flukey one so we’re not going to worry about it.”