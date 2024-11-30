Flames at Penguins projected lineups
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean
Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body), Justin Kirkland (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Drew O’Connor
Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Cody Glass (concussion), Owen Pickering (illness)
Status report
Kirkland, a forward, sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. There was no update after the game. ... Vladar likely will start after Wolf made 29 saves Friday. ... Pickering, a defenseman, has missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness. ... Nedeljkovic is expected to start after Jarry made 31 saves in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday.