Flames at Penguins projected lineups

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Jake Bean

Injured: Anthony Mantha (lower body), Justin Kirkland (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Drew O’Connor

Matt Nieto -- Noel Acciari -- Kevin Hayes

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Graves, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Cody Glass (concussion), Owen Pickering (illness)

Status report

Kirkland, a forward, sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. There was no update after the game. ... Vladar likely will start after Wolf made 29 saves Friday. ... Pickering, a defenseman, has missed the past two games with an undisclosed illness. ... Nedeljkovic is expected to start after Jarry made 31 saves in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Friday.