Kings clinch playoff berth with win against Flames

Arvidsson scores twice for Los Angeles, which gains in Pacific

Recap: Flames @ Kings 4.11.24

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth with a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Anze Kopitar had two assists for the Kings (42-26-11), who have won four of five and moved three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third in the Pacific Division. Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames (35-38-5), who are 2-9-0 in their past 11 games.  

Kevin Fiala put the Kings ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 6:48 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through a screen by Arvidsson.  

Arvidsson then scored 54 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 2-0.

Akil Thomas pushed it to 3-0 at 7:42, redirecting down Matt Roy’s shot from the right point. He has three goals through his first five NHL games.

Huberdeau cut it to 3-1 at 8:28 of the third period, getting to the top of the crease and tipping in Daniil Miromanov’s shot.

Arvidsson scored into an empty net at 16:46 for the 4-1 final.

Related Content

Youth hockey player welcomed back by Flames after epic celebration

Latest News

Cooley makes 49 saves for Sharks in win against Kraken

Crosby gets 1,000th assist, leads Penguins into playoff position

Brossoit stops 24, Jets shut out Stars to move into 2nd in Central Division

Kucherov reaches 141 points, Lightning fall to Senators in shootout

National Hockey Card Day to take place April 13

State Your Case: Cartoon characters best suited to rule MultiVersus NHL Face-Off rink

Islanders defeat Canadiens in OT, gain ground in Metropolitan

Capitals fall to Sabres, lose hold of wild card spot

Flyers defeat Rangers to end 8-game skid, gain in East wild-card race

Flyers' Johnson mistakenly leaves penalty box with headphones

Crosby, Penguins defeat Red Wings to move into 2nd wild card

Matthews scores Nos. 67, 68 in Maple Leafs loss to Devils

Panthers shut out Blue Jackets, gain in Atlantic

Demko returns to practice with Canucks, confident he’ll be ready for playoffs

Hanifin signs 8-year, $58.8 million contract with Golden Knights

McDavid questionable for Oilers against Coyotes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings