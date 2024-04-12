Kings clinch playoff berth with win against Flames

Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and Anze Kopitar had two assists for the Kings (42-26-11), who have won four of five and moved three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third in the Pacific Division. Cam Talbot made 23 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames (35-38-5), who are 2-9-0 in their past 11 games.

Kevin Fiala put the Kings ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 6:48 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle through a screen by Arvidsson.

Arvidsson then scored 54 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 2-0.

Akil Thomas pushed it to 3-0 at 7:42, redirecting down Matt Roy’s shot from the right point. He has three goals through his first five NHL games.

Huberdeau cut it to 3-1 at 8:28 of the third period, getting to the top of the crease and tipping in Daniil Miromanov’s shot.

Arvidsson scored into an empty net at 16:46 for the 4-1 final.