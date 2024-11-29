Fantilli scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Flames to push point streak to 5

Kirill Marchenko scored and had two assists, Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, Kent Johnson scored, and Dmitri Voronkov had two assists for the Blue Jackets (10-9-3), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves.

Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri scored, and Dustin Wolf made 29 saves for the Flames (12-8-4), who are 0-1-1 after a four-game winning streak.

Fantilli put Columbus ahead 1-0 at 11:56 of the first period with a shot from the right circle to end a 13-game goal drought.

Johnson made it 2-0 at 16:42. He skated down the right wing and faked a pass to Cole Sillinger before scoring inside the far post.

Johnson has at least a point (five goals, seven assists) in all eight games he’s played. He missed 14 games with a shoulder injury.

Werenski scored at 4:43 of the second period to make it 3-0 and extend his point streak to seven games (five goals, nine assists; 14 points). After Marchenko couldn’t stuff the puck at the left post, Werenski got to the loose puck for his eighth goal.

Coleman made it 3-1 at 14:59. A shot by Rasmus Andersson went off Merzlikins and Coleman was in front to put in the rebound. He has five goals.

Fantilli upped the lead to 4-1 at 4:46 of the third period, completing a 2-on-1 by one-timing a pass from Marchenko for his fifth goal. Fantilli came out of the box to join the rush after serving a roughing minor to Merzlikins.

Kadri made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 11:00 on a snap shot between the circles.

Marchenko scored into an empty net at 18:20 for the 5-2 final.