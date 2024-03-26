Flames at Blackhawks

FLAMES (33-32-5) at BLACKHAWKS (20-46-5)
8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN1
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Matt Coronato
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Joel Hanley, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Dan Vladar (hip)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson – Taylor Raddysh
MacKenzie Entwistle -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Lukas Reichel
Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Jarred Tinordi
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (upper body)
Status report
Markstrom will start after Wolf made 25 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Mrazek will start for the fourth time in five games. ... All three of the Blackhawks’ injured players took part in Chicago's optional morning skate, but without contact; Murphy, a defenseman, has missed 28 games; Reese Johnson, a forward, has missed five and Blackwell, a forward, has missed two.