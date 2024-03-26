Flames at Blackhawks

FLAMES (33-32-5) at BLACKHAWKS (20-46-5)

8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN1

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Matt Coronato

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Joel Hanley, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Dan Vladar (hip)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Donato -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Nick Foligno -- Tyler Johnson – Taylor Raddysh

MacKenzie Entwistle -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Lukas Reichel

Landon Slaggert -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Jarred Tinordi

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body), Reese Johnson (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (upper body)

Status report

Markstrom will start after Wolf made 25 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. ... Mrazek will start for the fourth time in five games. ... All three of the Blackhawks’ injured players took part in Chicago's optional morning skate, but without contact; Murphy, a defenseman, has missed 28 games; Reese Johnson, a forward, has missed five and Blackwell, a forward, has missed two.