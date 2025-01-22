Kulich has goal, 2 assists for Sabres in comeback win against Canucks

JJ Peterka had a goal and assist in the third period, and Rasmus Dahlin had two assists for the Sabres (18-24-5), who were coming off a 6-4 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday and won for the second time in five games.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returned after missing the game in Seattle with an undisclosed injury to make 32 saves for Buffalo.

Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for the Canucks (20-16-10), who were trying to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

Kulich tied it 2-2 at 8:42 of the third period from the top of the crease, shoveling a shot under Demko’s blocker after a pass from Peterka below the goal line.

Peterka then put the Sabres ahead 3-2 at 13:33 with a one-timer from the left hash mark off a centering a pass from Dahlin after Kulich won an offensive-zone face-off.

Tage Thompson put the Sabres ahead 1-0 at 17:34 of the first period. He collected the puck after Kulich won an offensive-zone face-off on the left side and skated across the high slot before shooting back the other way from the top of the right circle and beating a partially screened Demko.

Phillip Di Giuseppe tied it 1-1 at 3:05 of the second period, tapping in his first goal of the season into an open net after Carson Soucy’s shot came back off the end boards.

Elias Pettersson put the Canucks ahead 2-1 at 10:29, scoring his first goal in six games on a wrist shot from the left hash mark.