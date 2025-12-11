Sabres at Canucks projected lineups 

SABRES (12-14-4) at CANUCKS (11-16-3)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Doan
Isak Rosen -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Josh Dunne -- Jordan Greenway
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Trevor Kuntar
Injured: Josh Norris (illness), Colten Ellis (concussion), Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland
Evander Kane -- Drew O'Connor -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O Joseph
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Norris will miss a second straight game after being a late scratch for a 4-3 overtime win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday after he “tweaked something” in warmups; the forward also is battling an illness, according to coach Lindy Ruff, but could return at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. … Ellis, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Zucker, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is week to week. ... Boeser, a forward, did not take part in the Canucks' morning skate Thursday and is a game-time decision after waking up with some “discomfort,” according to coach Adam Foote. “They're just making sure, send him to the doc, make sure it's not his appendix. Hopefully it's not that and we'll have him tonight,” Foote said; Reichel took Boesner's spot in morning line rushes. … Demko will start and return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. ... Pettersson, a center, will miss his third straight game but has resumed skating and is expected to join the team on a five-game road trip that begins at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Vancouver assigned goalie Nikita Tolopilo to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.