Sabres at Canucks projected lineups 

SABRES (12-14-4) at CANUCKS (11-16-3)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Doan

Isak Rosen -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Josh Dunne -- Jordan Greenway

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Trevor Kuntar

Injured: Josh Norris (illness), Colten Ellis (concussion), Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland

Evander Kane -- Drew O'Connor -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Aatu Raty -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O Joseph

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Norris will miss a second straight game after being a late scratch for a 4-3 overtime win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday after he “tweaked something” in warmups; the forward also is battling an illness, according to coach Lindy Ruff, but could return at the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. … Ellis, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Thursday. ... Zucker, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is week to week. ... Boeser, a forward, did not take part in the Canucks' morning skate Thursday and is a game-time decision after waking up with some “discomfort,” according to coach Adam Foote. “They're just making sure, send him to the doc, make sure it's not his appendix. Hopefully it's not that and we'll have him tonight,” Foote said; Reichel took Boesner's spot in morning line rushes. … Demko will start and return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. ... Pettersson, a center, will miss his third straight game but has resumed skating and is expected to join the team on a five-game road trip that begins at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Vancouver assigned goalie Nikita Tolopilo to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Thursday.