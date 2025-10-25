Sabres at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (4-4-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (3-4-1)

5 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Mason Geertsen -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Alex Lyon

Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Tyson Kozak (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Bobby McMann-- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Matias Maccelli

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Easton Cowan

Steven Lorentz -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo

Dakota Mermis -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Cayden Primeau

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Sammy Blais, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Morgan Rielly (undisclosed), Chris Tanev (upper body)

Status report

Kozak left in the first period of a 5-3 win against the Maple Leafs; the center is having further imaging done to determine the extent of his injury and will not play. ... The Sabres are expected to recall a player from Rochester of the American Hockey League before the game. ... Luukkonen could start and make his season debut after missing the first eight games of the season with a lower-body injury. He backed up Lyon Friday. ... Nylander is questionable after leaving in the third period Friday after taking a cross-check from Zucker.

