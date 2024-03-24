Sabres representative wins EA Sports NHL 24 North American title

NEW YORK -- A new EA SPORTS NHL 24 North American Champion was crowned today at the NHL Flagship Store in New York, the National Hockey League announced today. Matthew ‘Gren’ Grenier, who represented the Buffalo Sabres, won the title two games (best-of-three) by a combined score of 11-3. The 22-year-old from Rose Hill, Texas added the $15,000 USD grand prize to his career earnings and took home the Champion trophy along with a spot in the EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Final.

Dany-Karl ‘Deeks’ Lévesque (Montreal Canadiens representative) from Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., took the runner-up honor. Both players, along with the third and fourth place players, Justin “Regs” Reguly and Ethan “Polgz” Kerr-Polgar, have qualified to represent North America in the EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship taking place on April 7 in New York City.

Gren, who lists offense and the mechanics of the game as his best skills, showcased his offensive prowess throughout the North American Championship and scored 18 goals over the four games he played today.

In Game 1 of the final, Gren defeated Deeks 4-2 with goals from Adam Pelech (NYI), Jordan Greenway(BUF), Jack Hughes (NJD), and Roope Hintz (DAL). Deeks tried his best to comeback on Gren with two goals in the third period, but ultimately fell short. In Game 2 of the final, Gren used his extreme offensive ability to beat Deeks 7-1 behind two goals from Roope Hintz. Deeks scored the first goal of Game 2, but Gren stormed back with seven unanswered tallies to sweep the final series.

A veteran on the NHLWC circuit, Grenier won the inaugural NHL 23 All-Star Final last year when he represented the Dallas Stars. He also made NHL GWC history in 2022 by securing five straight appearances in an NHL gaming event (2018-22) and continues to be at the top of his game heading into EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship. His resume is filled with NHL Club tournament wins as well as 2018 and 2019 NHL Gaming World Championship Regional runner up and fifth place in the World Championship both years. He was also the Canadian runner up in 2020 and the North American Champion in 2021.

EA SPORTS NHL 24 NORTH AMERICAN FINAL STANDINGS

1. Gren, Buffalo Sabres

2. Deeks, Montreal Canadiens

3. Regs, Toronto Maple Leafs

4. Polgz, Toronto Maple Leafs

5th – 8th: Boogie x 91, Carolina Hurricanes

5th – 8th: Sauceshow, San Jose Sharks

5th – 8th: Segween, Dallas Stars

5th – 8th: Sky is Taken, Buffalo Sabres

The EA SPORTS NHL 24 World Championship will be contested on Sunday, April 7 (1 p.m. ET) in New York City. For more news, fans can visit www.nhl.com/gaming and follow the conversation using social hashtag #NHL24WC