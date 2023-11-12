Jarry makes 35 saves, Penguins shut out Sabres for 4th straight win

Latest News

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Tristan Jarry made 35 saves in his return from an eye injury, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins extend their winning streak to four with a 4-0 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

The shutout was Jarry’s third in 10 starts this season and 16th in the NHL. He missed a 4-3 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday because of eye swelling caused by being hit by a puck in his previous start against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Erik Karlsson scored twice, Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Graves had two assists for the Penguins (7-6-0), who have outscored their opponents 20-5 in four straight wins.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 36 saves for the Sabres (7-7-1), who were 4-1-1 in their previous six games including a 3-2 win at home against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Malkin put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 19:01 of the first period. He followed a shot from Graves to the near corner and, before Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson could get to it, sent a backhand in off the side of Luukkonen’s mask.

Malkin’s eight goals are his most through the first 13 games of a season since scoring nine in the opening 12 as a rookie in 2006-07.

Drew O’Connor made it 2-0 at 16:24 of the second period on his first goal of the season, carrying a pass from Lars Eller to above the right face-off circle for a wrist shot that went in after clipping Luukkonen’s blocker.

Karlsson had a shot deflected in off the stick of Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson, extending the lead to 3-0 on a power play 27 seconds into the third, and scored an empty-net goal for the 4-0 final with 1:49 remaining. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) on a five-game point streak.