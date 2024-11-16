Sabres at Flyers projected lineups

SABRES (8-8-1) at FLYERS (7-8-2)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Anthony Richard -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway
Emil Andrae -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
Kulich was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will play with Greenway out; the forward had left practice early Friday because of what coach Lindy Ruff called a "nagging ailment." ... Thompson took part in an optional morning skate and the center said he expects to play at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Luukkonen also skated Saturday; Ruff said Friday he expects the goalie to be available against the Kings as well. ... Couturier took part in the Flyers morning skate Saturday and could play after missing a 5-4 overtime win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. He's expected to replace Frost, a forward. ... Drysdale and York took part in the skate Saturday but neither defenseman will play; Drysdale wore a noncontact jersey.