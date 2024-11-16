Sabres at Flyers projected lineups

SABRES (8-8-1) at FLYERS (7-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Anthony Richard -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway

Emil Andrae -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Morgan Frost

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

Kulich was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will play with Greenway out; the forward had left practice early Friday because of what coach Lindy Ruff called a "nagging ailment." ... Thompson took part in an optional morning skate and the center said he expects to play at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. ... Luukkonen also skated Saturday; Ruff said Friday he expects the goalie to be available against the Kings as well. ... Couturier took part in the Flyers morning skate Saturday and could play after missing a 5-4 overtime win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. He's expected to replace Frost, a forward. ... Drysdale and York took part in the skate Saturday but neither defenseman will play; Drysdale wore a noncontact jersey.