Sabres at Senators
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Erik Johnson, Eric Robinson, Eric Comrie
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Thomas Chabot (leg), Zack MacEwen (hamstring), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Rourke Chartier (concussion)
Status report
Levi could start after Luukkonen made 18 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. … Girgensons, who has missed 17 games with a lower-body injury, could make his return. Girgensons was questionable Saturday, but did not play, with Robinson taking his spot on the fourth line. The Sabres would need to make a roster move to activate Girgensons from injured reserve. … Sabres coach Don Granato will miss his second straight game due to an illness. Seth Appert, coach of Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate at Rochester, will fill in again. … Chabot, a defenseman, practiced in a regular jersey Saturday for the first time since sustaining a leg injury on Dec. 2. "I don't know if he's quite ready yet. Probably a decision will be made [Sunday]," Senators interim coach Jacques Martin said. … Zub missed practice Saturday for maintenance, but will play. … Forsberg is expected to start for Ottawa.