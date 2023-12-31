Sabres at Senators

Status report

Levi could start after Luukkonen made 18 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. … Girgensons, who has missed 17 games with a lower-body injury, could make his return. Girgensons was questionable Saturday, but did not play, with Robinson taking his spot on the fourth line. The Sabres would need to make a roster move to activate Girgensons from injured reserve. … Sabres coach Don Granato will miss his second straight game due to an illness. Seth Appert, coach of Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate at Rochester, will fill in again. … Chabot, a defenseman, practiced in a regular jersey Saturday for the first time since sustaining a leg injury on Dec. 2. "I don't know if he's quite ready yet. Probably a decision will be made [Sunday]," Senators interim coach Jacques Martin said. … Zub missed practice Saturday for maintenance, but will play. … Forsberg is expected to start for Ottawa.