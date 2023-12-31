Sabres at Senators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (15-18-4) at SENATORS (13-18-0)

6 p.m. ET; TSN5, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Erik Johnson, Eric Robinson, Eric Comrie

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Angus Crookshank

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (leg), Zack MacEwen (hamstring), Mathieu Joseph (lower body), Rourke Chartier (concussion)

Status report

Levi could start after Luukkonen made 18 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. … Girgensons, who has missed 17 games with a lower-body injury, could make his return. Girgensons was questionable Saturday, but did not play, with Robinson taking his spot on the fourth line. The Sabres would need to make a roster move to activate Girgensons from injured reserve. … Sabres coach Don Granato will miss his second straight game due to an illness. Seth Appert, coach of Buffalo's American Hockey League affiliate at Rochester, will fill in again. … Chabot, a defenseman, practiced in a regular jersey Saturday for the first time since sustaining a leg injury on Dec. 2. "I don't know if he's quite ready yet. Probably a decision will be made [Sunday]," Senators interim coach Jacques Martin said. … Zub missed practice Saturday for maintenance, but will play. … Forsberg is expected to start for Ottawa.

