Sabres at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
SABRES (2-3-0) at CANADIENS (4-2-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Mason Geertsen -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Dunne

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Beck Malenstyn, Zachary Jones, Noah Ostlund

Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Zach Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Bryson, a defenseman, did not make the trip. “He feels a lot better, but he’s still in protocol,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. … Malenstyn will not play for personal reasons. … Metsa will make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Thursday. … Dobes will make
his third start, his second in three games. … Dach and Laine, both forwards, each remain day to day and both will miss a second straight game.

