Sabres at Canadiens projected lineups

SABRES (2-3-0) at CANADIENS (4-2-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Mason Geertsen -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Dunne
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson -- Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Beck Malenstyn, Zachary Jones, Noah Ostlund
Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Oliver Kapanen -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Zach Bolduc -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Kirby Dach (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Bryson, a defenseman, did not make the trip. “He feels a lot better, but he’s still in protocol,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. … Malenstyn will not play for personal reasons. … Metsa will make his NHL debut after he was recalled from Rochester of the AHL on Thursday. … Dobes will make
his third start, his second in three games. … Dach and Laine, both forwards, each remain day to day and both will miss a second straight game.