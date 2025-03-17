Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (26-33-6) at BRUINS (30-30-8)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker

Brett Murray -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Jiri Kulich (concussion), Josh Norris (undisclosed), JJ Peterka (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)

Status report

'Peterka participated in the Sabres morning skate but will not play. The forward is on track to return at the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, coach Lindy Ruff said. … Norris missed the morning skate. The Sabres are hopeful the forward will return to skating later in the week. … Kulich did not travel with the team. The forward was injured during the second period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday on a hit by Brett Howden. … The Bruins are expected to go with the same lineup used for a 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

