Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

SABRES (26-33-6) at BRUINS (30-30-8)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jason Zucker
Brett Murray -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Jiri Kulich (concussion), Josh Norris (undisclosed), JJ Peterka (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- Jakub Lauko
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee)
Status report
'Peterka participated in the Sabres morning skate but will not play. The forward is on track to return at the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday, coach Lindy Ruff said. … Norris missed the morning skate. The Sabres are hopeful the forward will return to skating later in the week. … Kulich did not travel with the team. The forward was injured during the second period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday on a hit by Brett Howden. … The Bruins are expected to go with the same lineup used for a 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.