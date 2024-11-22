Sabres at Ducks projected lineups

SABRES (9-9-1) at DUCKS (8-8-2)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B, SN, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Sam Lafferty
Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Status report
Thompson, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. He participated in the morning skate, but did not take line rushes. ... McTavish, a forward, practiced on Thursday and participated in the morning skate, but will miss his sixth straight game. ... McGinn, a forward, will miss his second straight game and remains day to day.