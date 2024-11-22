Sabres at Ducks projected lineups

SABRES (9-9-1) at DUCKS (8-8-2)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B, SN, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Sam Lafferty

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Status report

Thompson, a forward, will miss his fourth straight game. He participated in the morning skate, but did not take line rushes. ... McTavish, a forward, practiced on Thursday and participated in the morning skate, but will miss his sixth straight game. ... McGinn, a forward, will miss his second straight game and remains day to day.