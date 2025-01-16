Swayman's personal coach aiming to grow game in Latin America

Jeremy Swayman followed an unlikely path to Team USA's roster at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. He wasn't selected for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. He was cut by a team in the Tier II North American Hockey League. At the start of his U-18 season, he wasn't assured of an opportunity in Division I college hockey, much less the professional ranks.

By age 22, however, Swayman was in the net for the Boston Bruins during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And when he works with his personal goaltending coach, Swayman shares the ice with someone whose improbable success story rivals his own.

PD Melgoza grew up in Southern California, near the border of Compton and Long Beach. He traveled thousands of miles to play Tier III junior hockey in places like Norfolk, Virginia, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kingsville, Ontario.

Melgoza did so in pursuit of his dreams -- and because his mother, Victoria Vega, urged him to move beyond the negative influences in his childhood environment. Vega arranged for him to attend Torrance High School with his cousin, current New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor, instead of his neighborhood school in Long Beach.