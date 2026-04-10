Minten's success fueled by competitive nature with Bedard

BOSTON -- Steve Marr knew the season would be a crucial one for Connor Bedard, with the 14-year-old going for his special exemption for the Western Hockey League, with the spotlight and the pressure and the need to be his best.
So he sat down to create, as he put it, "a stimulating and challenging environment with Connor's skillset in mind," for his 2019-20 team at West Van Academy Prep in Vancouver, British Columbia.
It was called the "Practice Cauldron."
"I started doing these practice analytics out of practice every day, a system that I just felt was fairly innovative at the time," Marr said. "The player that really bought into it the quickest was Fraser."
That's Fraser Minten, Bedard's then-teammate and the Boston Bruins rookie acquired prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the deal that sent defenseman Brandon Carlo north of the border and netted Boston Minten and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He's a player who, through a combination of hockey smarts and reliability, has become a safety blanket of sorts for coach Marco Sturm, a 21-year-old both allergic to mistakes and eager to challenge himself to improve, netting him an occasional spot as first-line center with David Pastrnak.
His blossoming has coincided with that of the Bruins, who were not expected to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, but who sit in the second wild-card spot with three games remaining heading into their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW).
The rookie center came in with a work ethic and a ethos that Marr saw as far back as that 2019-20 season, in which he designed a system meant to get the most out of Bedard, a player who would go No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft to the Chicago Blackhawks, that had the added benefit of building a foundation for his other potential NHL player.