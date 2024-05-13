Bruins have ‘no doubt’ they can extend season after Game 4 loss to Panthers 

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins know one thing: This series isn’t over.

Even though the Bruins have dropped three straight games to the Florida Panthers, even though the Panthers now lead the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round by a 3-1 margin, even though the Bruins lost two consecutive games at home at TD Garden, including the 3-2 defeat on Sunday in Game 4, the series isn’t done. They haven’t been eliminated.

That’s all that matters now.

“This is playoff hockey,” goalie Jeremy Swayman said. “We’d better believe in this reality. The reality is that we’re going to go to Florida, we’re going to play the same game, and we’re going to get it done. I have no doubt in this group.”

They know it can happen. The Bruins watched the Panthers storm back from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against them last season and win the series in seven games. They watched the Toronto Maple Leafs take Games 5 and 6 against them in the first round of these playoffs after they went up 3-1.

Why can’t they do it too?

“We have a lot of confidence and a lot of motivation to bring it back to Boston because our fans deserve a lot better, and we’re excited to do that,” Swayman continued.

He wasn’t alone.

So: Where do the Bruins go from here?

“Tomorrow,” Charlie Coyle said. “Whatever tomorrow calls for. Skate, not skate. Get prepared. Recovering. And then we prepare for that next game. It’s always that next game mentality. Series is not over until someone gets the four games, right? No one’s done that yet.”