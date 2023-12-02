Murphy's integrity as on-ice official paved way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Brian Murphy preferred to avoid the spotlight during his 32 seasons as an NHL linesperson and referee. So the increased attention created by his upcoming induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Boston on Dec. 6 has been a different experience.
“You don’t get into officiating to be recognized,” Murphy said. “Anybody that does is in it for the wrong reason. So when you do get recognized, it’s kind of unexpected and it’s an overwhelming feeling, especially when you click on the (U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame) website and see the people that are in there. It’s a who’s who of U.S. hockey people, so to be included in something like that is unbelievable.”
Murphy will be joined in the 2023 induction class by former NHL forwards Dustin Brown and Jamie Langenbrunner, longtime NHL executive Brian Burke and Boston College women's hockey coach Katie King Crowley. The 58-year-old will join former referees Bill Chadwick (1979) and Paul Stewart (2018) and linesperson Kevin Collins (2017) as inductees honored strictly for their achievements as on-ice officials.
Murphy, who retired in 2020, is among eight officials to work more than 2,000 NHL regular-season games. His resume includes 1,983 NHL regular-season games as a linesperson, along with 88 during his two-season stint as a referee (1999-2001), and another 304 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Murphy worked in the Stanley Cup Final nine times (1995, 1996, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), as well as the 1999 NHL All-Star Game in Tampa, Florida, and the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston. He officiated on the international stage at the 2004 and 2016 World Cup of Hockey and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
“It’s one thing to be elite and it’s one thing to have longevity, but it’s a whole other thing to be elite for a long period of time," longtime NHL linesperson Jay Sharrer said. "I think that’s what a guy like Brian embodies. Not only was he a top [linesperson], but he was arguably one of the best in the business, for a long period of time.”