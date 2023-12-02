Murphy's integrity as on-ice official paved way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Murphy also put in the work. Though he says, “People will tell you the goalie has got to be the best skater on the ice,” he knew he needed to improve his skating to work in the NHL. Raposa described a distinctive, “swoosh, swoosh, swoosh,” sound created by the power of Murphy’s skating stride, which he developed from countless hours working on it.

“I think I coached a total of 30 years, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone who is not on a team work on their skating as much as Brian did,” Raposa said. “I think it’s something his peers in the National Hockey League would say that when there’s an episode or an incident that requires the [linesperson] to be on the scene quickly, boom, you could hear ‘Murph’ coming. He had a fleetness of foot that was incredible for a big guy his size.”

At 6-foot-3, 238 pounds, Murphy was an imposing figure when he entered the NHL. He trimmed down to 208 pounds by the end of his career by altering his training and diet. His commitment to his fitness was a key factor in his longevity.

“I remember when I first met him, and, obviously, all of us trained a lot differently back then, and he was built like a linebacker,” said Sharrers, who worked 1,419 NHL regular-season games and 204 playoff games as a linesperson from 1990-2017. “He was just this big, thick dude, and I’m like, ‘This guy is just a big monster.’ Then, you see how he transformed, like a lot of guys in terms of how they changed their training, and just how fit he was, yet still very strong.”

When the NHL added a second referee to its officiating crews in 1988-89, Murphy tried refereeing to help with the expansion. But the process required him splitting time between the NHL and the American Hockey League to gain experience and he decided to return to being a linesperson in 2001-02.

Murphy notes his tenure bridged multiple generations of arenas and star players. He officiated games in legendary old arenas such as the Montreal Forum, Maple Leaf Gardens, Boston Garden and Chicago Stadium and their replacements. He worked the lines in games featuring Hockey Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Mario Lemieux as well as current stars Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.

“That was probably the best part of about being around so long is that I could experience those two different eras,” he said.

Murphy said he also takes pride in his tenure as president on the NHL Officials Association from 2005-2013 and his work with USA Hockey and Hockey East in helping young officials learn the craft.

“I’m probably just as proud of those achievements as I am of anything I did on the ice," he said, "because anything I did on the ice was probably more individual.”

The traveling life an NHL official took Murphy away from his wife Lisa and daughters Casey and Shayna for much of his career. His 4,400 nights in Marriott hotels are evidence of that.

That’s why he appreciated being able to officiate his 2,000th regular-season game, between the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on March 16, 2019, at TD Garden. Boston is as close to a home game as Murphy would get.

“The players and the coaches made it a great night for me,” he said. “Not that many officials get to work that many games and to get to that point and achieve that and celebrate it, I think that’s one of the best things the League does is allow the officials to celebrate some achievements and that was certainly an achievement for me. It was a night my family won’t forget, and I’ll never forget either.”