Gallagher to have phone hearing for actions in Canadiens game

Brendan Gallagher will have a phone hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The Montreal Canadiens forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 11:52 of the third period of the Canadiens' 4-3 win at Bell Centre in Montreal. Gallagher’s elbow made contact with Pelech's head moments after the latter made a pass in the neutral zone.

Gallagher was assessed a five-minute match penalty. Pelech left the game and did not return.

The penalty was upheld upon an official's video review.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.