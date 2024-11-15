McNabb signs 3-year, $10.95 million contract with Golden Knights

Defenseman has 2 points, Vegas-best plus-11 rating in 16 games

McNabb_GoldenKnights_skates

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brayden McNabb signed a three-year, $10.95 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It has an average annual value of $3.65 million and begins next season.

The 33-year-old defenseman was in the final season of a three-year, $8.55 million contract ($2.85 million AAV) he signed Jan. 30, 2022, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

McNabb has two points (one goal, one assist) and leads the Golden Knights with a plus-11 rating in 16 games this season. He leads Vegas with 36 blocked shots and Golden Knights defensemen with 28 hits.

Selected by Vegas from the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, McNabb is the Golden Knights' leader with 518 games, and his 111 points (22 goals, 89 assists) are third among Vegas defensemen.

McNabb was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (No. 66) of the 2009 NHL Draft, and has 161 points (29 goals, 32 assists) in 756 regular-season games with the Sabres, Kings and Golden Knights. He also has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 93 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and won the Cup with Vegas in 2023.

