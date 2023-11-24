Latest News

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Left team Oct. 23 after wife suffered seizure

Bowness_behind_Jets_bench

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Rick Bowness will return and coach the Winnipeg Jets against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (8 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN3) following a month away from the team after his wife, Judy, suffered a seizure Oct. 22.

Bowness left the Jets (11-5-2) on Oct. 23; Winnipeg was 9-2-2 under associate coach Scott Arniel.

"Good for him,'' said Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who left Winnipeg during the 2021-22 season and was replaced that summer by Bowness. "The collective hockey community all understands when something serious happens to your family that has to come first. I am happy he's back. Scott Arneil did a wonderful, wonderful job. They were in good hands."

This is Bowness' second season as coach of the Jets after he spent the previous four seasons with the Dallas Stars, first as an associate and then as coach. He's 57-38-5 in Winnipeg.

"It's scary, obviously," Jets center Mark Scheifele said when Bowness stepped away. "All we can do is hope and pray for them (until) obviously they figure it out and get her healthy again. That's all we can do is pray for them and their family and wish them the best.

"Just amazing people. First and foremost they're amazing human beings, and that always comes first. Obviously, it's a hockey game, but they're amazing people, amazing human beings, and all you can do is keep praying for them. But they are two amazing people."

The 68-year-old has coached 739 NHL games over 14 seasons, going 269-389-33 with 48 ties. His coaching career began as an assistant with the Jets in 1983, and he's spent more games behind an NHL bench as a coach or assistant than anyone in League history.

NHL.com staff writer Amalie Benjamin and NHL.com independent correspondent George Richards contributed to this report