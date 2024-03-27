Bruins embrace tough stretch to end regular season

SUNRISE, Fla. – Thirty-six hours before the puck dropped between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers on Tuesday, the Bruins were being skated into the ground. There were expletives from coach Jim Montgomery, and a bag skate and the understanding that this team had not come to practice on Monday with the right level of effort for a team with Stanley Cup Playoffs aspirations.

Not after two straight regulation losses. Not staring down a final 10-game schedule that is among the hardest remaining in the NHL. Not if they want to avoid last season’s fate, when they went in with great expectations and slunk out after a loss in the Eastern Conference First Round to these very Panthers.

After the game Tuesday, after a 4-3 comeback win that featured the game-tying and game-winning goals in the final 4:22 of the third period, the Bruins seemed to have a renewed focus, a renewed life, a renewed physicality that they’re hoping will carry them down the stretch and into the postseason.

So what did Montgomery think of the team’s resiliency against the Panthers?

“I loved it,” he said.

In the Bruins’ final 10-games, which started with their matchup against the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, only two are against teams not in the playoffs. They follow their game against Florida with the second half of their back to back against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS) with another chance to clinch a playoff berth.

They also have games against the Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes, all on the road, the Panthers again, the Hurricanes again, the Pittsburgh Penguins and a back to back at the Capitals and a finale against the Ottawa Senators.

Whew.

“I think it just prepares us for what to expect, especially these last nine or 10 game and then, of course, playoffs,” goalie Jeremy Swayman said. “That was a really good team we just played and it gives us a boatload of confidence moving forward and what we need to do to prepare ourselves for what we’re going to see in playoffs.”

And that’s where the Bruins are focused. But not at the expense of these final games, games that the Bruins need to win -- for playoff positioning, for a chance to win the Presidents’ Trophy, for the ability to head into the postseason with a head of steam rather than by coasting to the finish, which they did last season, winning the Presidents’ Trophy with an NHL-record 135 points, 23 more than the Hurricanes.

“It’s never easy to play any team this time of year, but the teams that we do play, a lot of them are top of the League,” captain Brad Marchand said. “Or the few that aren’t are fighting for their lives. And that’s what you want. We want to be part of these games. It’ll get us prepared mentally, physically. It’ll help us fine-tune our game, making sure that we’re playing the right way coming into playoffs.

“When you sit on your lead in the standings and you get comfortable, that’s when you set yourself up for failure in playoffs. I love the fact that we have a lot of the top teams. It’s going to be competitive every single night. We’re going to have our mindset in the right place and be really detail-oriented structure-wise. It’s a great test for us going down the stretch. I think it’ll benefit us.”