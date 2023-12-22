Bruins at Jets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (19-5-6) at JETS (19-9-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Patrick Brown

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)

Status report

Grzelyk, a defenseman, did not practice Thursday and did not make the trip to Winnipeg. He was injured in a 4-3 loss overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. He's day to day. … Hellebuyck will make his fourth start in five games. … Heinola, a defenseman, and Kupari, a forward, skated for a third straight day in non-contact jerseys on Friday but neither will play.

