Bruins at Jets

BRUINS (19-5-6) at JETS (19-9-3)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Oskar Steen
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Patrick Brown
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Declan Chisholm, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Kyle Connor (knee)
Status report
Grzelyk, a defenseman, did not practice Thursday and did not make the trip to Winnipeg. He was injured in a 4-3 loss overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. He's day to day. … Hellebuyck will make his fourth start in five games. … Heinola, a defenseman, and Kupari, a forward, skated for a third straight day in non-contact jerseys on Friday but neither will play.