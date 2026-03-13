Bruins at Capitals projected lineups

BRUINS (36-23-6) at CAPITALS (33-27-7)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN360, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: None

Status report

Eyssimont, a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, replaced Steeves on the third line during practice Friday. … The Capitals did not practice Friday following a 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday in the second of back-to-back games; Washington lost 4-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.