Bruins at Capitals projected lineups

BRUINS (36-23-6) at CAPITALS (33-27-7)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, SN360, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: None
Status report
Eyssimont, a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, replaced Steeves on the third line during practice Friday. … The Capitals did not practice Friday following a 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday in the second of back-to-back games; Washington lost 4-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.