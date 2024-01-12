Pietrangelo lifts Golden Knights past Bruins in OT

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas (24-13-5), which has won two of three

Matt Grzelcyk scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for Boston (24-8-9), which is on an 0-0-3 skid.

Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the third period on the power play. Eichel tipped in a Jonathan Marchessault shot through Swayman’s five hole.

It ended a 122:41 goal drought for the Golden Knights.

The Bruins tied it at 12:18 when Grzelyck’s shot from the point hit Alec Martinez’s stick to beat Thompson.

Vegas forward Barbashev had an opportunity to reclaim the lead at 15:41, but Swayman made a sprawling save with his right leg.