LAS VEGAS -- Alex Pietrangelo scored 46 seconds into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 victory against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
Pietrangelo lifts Golden Knights past Bruins in OT
Eichel has goal, assist for Vegas; Boston has lost 3 straight
Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas (24-13-5), which has won two of three
Matt Grzelcyk scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for Boston (24-8-9), which is on an 0-0-3 skid.
Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the third period on the power play. Eichel tipped in a Jonathan Marchessault shot through Swayman’s five hole.
It ended a 122:41 goal drought for the Golden Knights.
The Bruins tied it at 12:18 when Grzelyck’s shot from the point hit Alec Martinez’s stick to beat Thompson.
Vegas forward Barbashev had an opportunity to reclaim the lead at 15:41, but Swayman made a sprawling save with his right leg.