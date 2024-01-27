Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins hand Flyers 5th straight loss

Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist, and Danton Heinen and Charlie Coyle scored for Boston (31-9-9). Linus Ullmark made 35 saves for Boston, which won for the seventh time in eight games.

Tyson Foerster scored twice for Philadelphia (25-19-6), which lost its fifth straight game and has been outscored 27-12 in that span. Cal Petersen made 12 saves on 14 shots after replacing Samuel Ersson to start the second period. Ersson made 10 save on 14 shots.

Pastrnak made it 1-0 at 14:09 of the first period with a shot from the right face-off circle.

McAvoy put Boston ahead 2-0 at 15:46 when he pinched down and scored from the backdoor off a pass by Pavel Zacha.

Heinen made it 3-0 at 16:47 when he tipped a shot by Brandon Carlo.

Pastrnak scored from in front to make it 4-0 at 18:23.

Van Riemsdyk scored to make it 5-0 at 1:15 of the second period.

Foerster scored from the slot to make it 5-1 at 15:23, and made it 5-2 at 11:24 of the third period when his shot from the slot went off the stick of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Coyle scored for the 6-2 final at 14:45 of the third.

The Bruins played without forwards Jake DeBrusk and Matthew Poitras, and defenseman Derek Forbort, each of whom has an undisclosed injury.

Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula was out because of an illness.

It was the final game for each team prior to the NHL All-Star break. Boston next plays the Calgary Flames on Feb. 6; Philadelphia next plays at the Florida Panthers on Feb. 6.