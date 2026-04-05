Bruins at Flyers projected lineups

BRUINS (43-26-8) at FLYERS (38-26-12)
3:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SN360
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone
Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Denver Barkey, Carl Grundstrom, Emil Andrae
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)
Status report
Korpisalo will start for the Bruins after Swayman made 20 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. ... Lohrei returns after missing four games because of an upper-body injury; Harris, a defenseman, will be scratched. ... Reichel, who was scratched Saturday, will replace Eyssimont at forward. ... Flyers coach Rick Tocchet would not confirm if there would be any lineup changes from a 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Friday. "We’ve got some guys banged up, so honestly it's hour to hour sometimes," Tocchet said.