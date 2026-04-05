Bruins at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (43-26-8) at FLYERS (38-26-12)

3:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP, SN360

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Lukas Reichel -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Michael Eyssimont, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Travis Konecny -- Christian Dvorak -- Porter Martone

Alex Bump -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Sean Couturier -- Luke Glendening -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Garrett Wilson, Denver Barkey, Carl Grundstrom, Emil Andrae

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Nikita Grebenkin (upper body)

Status report

Korpisalo will start for the Bruins after Swayman made 20 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. ... Lohrei returns after missing four games because of an upper-body injury; Harris, a defenseman, will be scratched. ... Reichel, who was scratched Saturday, will replace Eyssimont at forward. ... Flyers coach Rick Tocchet would not confirm if there would be any lineup changes from a 4-1 win at the New York Islanders on Friday. "We’ve got some guys banged up, so honestly it's hour to hour sometimes," Tocchet said.

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