Marchand, Bruins recover for OT win against Senators

Forward scores at 1:48, Pastrnak has goal, assist for Boston

Recap: Bruins @ Senators 1.25.24

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Brad Marchand scored 1:48 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Marchand scored on a snap shot on a 2-on-1 rush, beating Ottawa goalie Joonas Korpisalo low glove side.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Trent Frederic scored for the Bruins (30-9-9), who were coming off a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday and have won six of their past seven. Charlie Coyle had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Senators (18-24-2), who had won two in a row and four of six (4-1-1). Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 18:36 of the first period on the power play, one-timing a pass from Charlie McAvoy from the point. It was Patrnak’s sixth goal in as many games.

Frederic made it 2-0 at 8:19 of the second period. He used Chabot as a screen and beat Korpisalo over the blocker with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Chabot cut it to 2-1 at 19:32 on the power play after scoring off a cross-crease pass from Drake Batherson.

The Senators thought they’d tied it at 13:18 of the third period when Josh Norris jammed the puck in at the edge of the crease, but upon further discussion between the officials, it was determined that Norris had received a handpass from Mathieu Joseph.

Tarasenko tied it 2-2 at 16:42 on the power play, scoring top left corner with a wrist shot from a sharp angle.

