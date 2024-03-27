Bruins rally past Panthers late, take sole possession of 1st in Atlantic

David Pastrnak’s pass deflected in off Zacha’s skate at the left side of the net.

Trent Frederic’s power-play goal had tied it 3-3 at 15:38 for Boston (42-16-15), which took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division and leads Florida (46-21-5) by two points.

Zacha, Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy each had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves for the Bruins.

Evan Rodrigues, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves for the Panthers, who are 1-4-1 in their past six games.

Rodrigues put Florida up 1-0 at 27 seconds of the first period, putting in a loose puck in the crease after Aleksander Barkov’s shot from a sharp angle went off Swayman’s pad. Barkov, the Panthers captain and top-line center, returned after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Boston tied it 1-1 at 17:43 when McAvoy one-timed a cross-ice feed from Matt Grzelcyk in the right circle.

Florida took a 2-1 lead at 18:56 when Reinhart scored in front off Eetu Luostarinen’s cross-crease pass through traffic. The goal was Reinhart’s 51st of the season and third in the past two games.

Pastrnak tied it 2-2 at 15:59 of the second after McAvoy found him open at the left side of the net with a pass from the right wall. The goal was Pastrnak’s 100th point of the season.

Florida went back in front 3-2 at 9:53 of the third period on Verhaeghe’s shot from the left circle on an odd-man rush.