Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins defeat Panthers to end 6-game skid

Gets winner on power play with 2 seconds left after Reinhart ties it for Florida in final seconds of 3rd

Bruins at Panthers | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal with two seconds remaining in overtime when the Boston Bruins recovered for a 4-3 win against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Pastrnak scored twice and had an assist for Boston (21-19-5), which had lost six straight (0-5-1). Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves

Sam Reinhart scored twice for the Panthers (25-15-3), including the game-tying goal with three seconds remaining in regulation. Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves.

With Florida trailing 3-2 at Bobrovsky pulled for an extra skater, Pastrnak took a shot at the net from his own end which resulted in an icing with 18 seconds left. The Panthers won the ensuing face-off, and Reinhart tied the game in the final seconds, floating a chip shot over the outstretched arm of defenseman Jordan Oesterle and the head of Swayman.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:02 of the first period by pulling in a loose puck that deflected off Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola off a point shot from Mason Lohrei. It was Boston's first power-play goal in eight games.

Evan Rodrigues tied it 1-1 at 15:29 of the first, flipping a shot over the glove of Swayman from in front of the net off a shot from inside the blueline by defenseman Uvis Balinskis. It was his first goal in 16 games.

Pastrnak made it 2-1 at 16:11 of the second, scoring off Geekie's pass from the left circle.

Reinhart tied it 2-2 43 seconds into the third period. Aleksander Barkov drove toward the net before sending a cross-ice pass to Reinhart in front of the net.

Oliver Wahlstrom made it 3-2 at 2:06 of the third, scoring his first goal with the Bruins after pouncing on a loose puck from a Charlie McAvoy shot attempt near the front of the net and sweeping it underneath Bobrovsky.

Sam Bennett took a high-sticking penalty on McAvoy which gave Boston a 4-on-3 advantage in overtime.
Pastrnak's shot from the right circle hit Reinhart's stick and went past Bobrovsky for the win.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Laine could return from illness for Canadiens against Stars

NHL Buzz: Guenther out indefinitely for Utah

Calgary Flames Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Maple Leafs prospect Cowan enjoying having Matthews as tutor

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 11

Hayton's late goal lifts Utah Hockey Club past Sharks

Kempe lifts Kings past Jets in OT for 5th victory in row

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs welcome Canucks, future 4 Nations teammates Hughes, Miller

Morrissey continuing to thrive for Jets this season

Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche choice for Norris as best defenseman

Kane, Red Wings defeat Blackhawks for 6th win in row

Canadiens edge Capitals in OT for 9th win in 11 games

Tokarski makes 14 saves, Hurricanes shut out Canucks

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin 23 goals from breaking Gretzky's NHL record  

McDavid has number retired by Erie Otters of OHL

Jets celebrate Hellebuyck’s 300th career win