Pastrnak scores late in OT, Bruins defeat Panthers to end 6-game skid

Pastrnak scored twice and had an assist for Boston (21-19-5), which had lost six straight (0-5-1). Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves

Sam Reinhart scored twice for the Panthers (25-15-3), including the game-tying goal with three seconds remaining in regulation. Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves.

With Florida trailing 3-2 at Bobrovsky pulled for an extra skater, Pastrnak took a shot at the net from his own end which resulted in an icing with 18 seconds left. The Panthers won the ensuing face-off, and Reinhart tied the game in the final seconds, floating a chip shot over the outstretched arm of defenseman Jordan Oesterle and the head of Swayman.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 6:02 of the first period by pulling in a loose puck that deflected off Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola off a point shot from Mason Lohrei. It was Boston's first power-play goal in eight games.

Evan Rodrigues tied it 1-1 at 15:29 of the first, flipping a shot over the glove of Swayman from in front of the net off a shot from inside the blueline by defenseman Uvis Balinskis. It was his first goal in 16 games.

Pastrnak made it 2-1 at 16:11 of the second, scoring off Geekie's pass from the left circle.

Reinhart tied it 2-2 43 seconds into the third period. Aleksander Barkov drove toward the net before sending a cross-ice pass to Reinhart in front of the net.

Oliver Wahlstrom made it 3-2 at 2:06 of the third, scoring his first goal with the Bruins after pouncing on a loose puck from a Charlie McAvoy shot attempt near the front of the net and sweeping it underneath Bobrovsky.

Sam Bennett took a high-sticking penalty on McAvoy which gave Boston a 4-on-3 advantage in overtime.

Pastrnak's shot from the right circle hit Reinhart's stick and went past Bobrovsky for the win.