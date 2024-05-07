Swayman makes 38 saves, Bruins defeat Panthers in Game 1

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Wednesday.

Mason Lohrei and Justin Brazeau each scored his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal for the Bruins, who are the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Matthew Tkachuk scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves for the Panthers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic.

Boston was coming off a 2-1 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of its first-round series on Saturday. Florida hadn't played since eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games on April 29.

Tkachuk gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 11:45 of the second period, scoring blocker side from the top of the right circle.

Morgan Geekie tied it 1-1 at 12:52, getting to a rebound at the edge of the crease and shooting over a prone Bobrovsky. The play started following a turnover by Aaron Ekblad along the left boards.

Lohrei gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 16:17. He was left all alone in the bottom of the left circle and roofed a shot over Bobrovsky's right shoulder.

Brandon Carlo made it 3-1 at 19:39, taking a cross-ice pass from Charlie Coyle and scoring with a shot off the crossbar from the top of the right circle.

Carlo missed the morning skate and did not arrive at the arena until after 6 p.m. due to the birth of his second child, Crew.

Brazeau pushed it to 4-1 at 7:13 of the third period. He got a step on Ekblad and beat Bobrovsky with his backhand on a breakaway.

Jake DeBrusk scored an empty-net goal at 16:38 for the 5-1 final.