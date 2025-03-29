Bruins at Red Wings projected lineups

BRUINS (30-34-9) at RED WINGS (33-33-6)
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Casey Mittelstadt -- David Pastrnak
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Fabian Lysell
Cole Koepke -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown
Parker Wotherspoon -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Nikita Zadorov
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Patrick Kane -- Dylan Larkin -- Alex DeBrincat
Marco Kasper -- Michael Rasmussen -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Jonatan Berggren
Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: William Lagesson, Dominik Shine
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body)
Status report
Bruins coach Joe Sacco said Lohrei is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision. … Larkin has been reunited with Kane and DeBrincat on the top line, with Rasmussen moving up to play on the second line.