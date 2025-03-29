Bruins at Red Wings projected lineups

BRUINS (30-34-9) at RED WINGS (33-33-6)

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Casey Mittelstadt -- David Pastrnak

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- Fabian Lysell

Cole Koepke -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown

Parker Wotherspoon -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Nikita Zadorov

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Patrick Kane -- Dylan Larkin -- Alex DeBrincat

Marco Kasper -- Michael Rasmussen -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher – Jonatan Berggren

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte -- Craig Smith

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: William Lagesson, Dominik Shine

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (upper body)

Status report

Bruins coach Joe Sacco said Lohrei is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision. … Larkin has been reunited with Kane and DeBrincat on the top line, with Rasmussen moving up to play on the second line.