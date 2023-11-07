Swayman makes 35 saves, Bruins edge Stars

DALLAS -- Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves for the Boston Bruins in a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday.
Beecher, Lohrei each gets 1st NHL goal for Boston
"I think [my performance] was a culmination of all the games," Swayman said. "A lot of these teams have great identities of funneling pucks to the net. Obviously tips, got to work on those. Two tip goals is frustrating, so I want to make sure I get on top of that when I get back to Boston. It’s one game at a time. That’s all I really care about, and the experiences is what makes me better and allows me to make those saves."
John Beecher and Mason Lohrei each scored his first career NHL goal for the Bruins (10-1-1). Brad Marchand also scored.
"Two goals from rookies and the fourth line," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "It was really important. We really wanted to jump on them early, and we were able to do that. Then they got a big push last seven minutes of the first and the second. I thought in the last five minutes of the second and the third, we played well with a lead."
Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars (7-3-1), and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves. Miro Heiskanen had two assists.
"I think we’ve kind of seen in my one year and 10 games now that we’re never out of the game," Johnston said. "We can come back in any game, but obviously you don’t want to be in that situation. You want to be playing with that two-goal lead in the third period."
Beecher made it 1-0 at 10:21 on a glove-side shot to the top corner of the net, and Lohrei extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:09 with a shot from the high slot past a screened Oettinger.
"I think it’s just about as happy as you could ever be. Not only to get the first one but to score a big goal in an away game to help your team win," Beecher said. "My line played fantastic tonight and helped me get a couple of opportunities, so it was good."
Johnston cut the lead to 2-1 at 5:09 of the third period when he deflected a point shot from Stars defenseman Esa Lindell.
"I think when we don’t start as well, it’s easy to kind of pick it up and realize you’ve maybe not been playing your best," Johnston said. "But that’s definitely not something we want to have to do. We don’t want to have to wake ourselves up after the first period. I think having good starts is huge, and it’s a lot easier to play with the lead rather than having to come back into games."
Marchand pushed it to 3-1 at 9:51. He scored a power-play goal from the front of the net after the puck deflected off the skate of Lindell.
"Poor penalty, poor timing. No sugarcoating that," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said of the holding the stick call on forward Mason Marchment. "I’d like to say it was a bad call, but it was a penalty. You can’t do that at that point. We’ve battled back into the game. He’s a smarter, better player than that."
Pavelski made it 3-2 at 19:32 with Oettinger pulled and an extra attacker on the ice, deflecting Jason Robertson’s shot from the point past Swayman.
NOTES: Swayman improved to 6-0-0 in 2023-24, tied with Tuukka Rask (6-0-0 in 2016-17) and Tiny Thompson (6-0-0 in 1937-38) for the second-longest win streak by a Bruins goaltender to start a season, behind only Tim Thomas (7-0-0 in 2010-11). … The Bruins have allowed two goals or less in each of their 10 wins. ... The Stars skated with 11 forwards and seven defensemen with forwards Matt Duchene (upper body) and Radek Faksa (upper body) out due to injury.