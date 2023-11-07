Swayman makes 35 saves, Bruins edge Stars

"Two goals from rookies and the fourth line," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "It was really important. We really wanted to jump on them early, and we were able to do that. Then they got a big push last seven minutes of the first and the second. I thought in the last five minutes of the second and the third, we played well with a lead."

Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski scored for the Stars (7-3-1), and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves. Miro Heiskanen had two assists.

"I think we’ve kind of seen in my one year and 10 games now that we’re never out of the game," Johnston said. "We can come back in any game, but obviously you don’t want to be in that situation. You want to be playing with that two-goal lead in the third period."

Beecher made it 1-0 at 10:21 on a glove-side shot to the top corner of the net, and Lohrei extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:09 with a shot from the high slot past a screened Oettinger.

"I think it’s just about as happy as you could ever be. Not only to get the first one but to score a big goal in an away game to help your team win," Beecher said. "My line played fantastic tonight and helped me get a couple of opportunities, so it was good."