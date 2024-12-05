Marchand, Geekie each scores twice for Bruins in win against Blackhawks

Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Bruins (14-11-3), who have won three in a row for the first time this season. David Pastrnak, Mason Lohrei, Justin Brazeau and Jordan Oesterle each had two assists.

Petr Mrazek made 22 saves for the Blackhawks (8-16-2), who have lost four in a row. Connor Murphy had two assists.

Alex Vlasic’s first goal of the season put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 1:23 of the first period. Nick Foligno passed to Vlasic from behind the net, and Vlasic scored on a wrist shot past Swayman’s glove.

Geekie tied the game 1-1 at 12:17, following his own shot from the slot after it slid through Mrazek’s pads and tapping it in at the top of the crease.

Marchand put the Bruins ahead 2-1 at 2:58 of the second period with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Pastrnak.

Marchand scored again to make it 3-1 at 5:03, lifting a backhand from below the right circle past Mrazek off a shot by Pastrnak.

Jason Dickinson brought the Blackhawks within 3-2 with a turnaround shot from the left circle at 18:23. The puck deflected into the net off Bruins defensemen Brandon Carlo and Nikita Zadorov.

Geekie’s breakaway goal at 5:02 of the third period put the Bruins up 4-2. Brazeau sprung Geekie, who skated in and scored on a wrist shot.