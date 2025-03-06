Bruins at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (28-27-8) at HURRICANES (36-22-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Riley Tufte -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Vinni Lettieri

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Justin Brazeau, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Brad Marchand (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins recalled Tufte, Brown, Lettieri and Mitchell, a defenseman, from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; forwards Georgii Merkulov and Jeffrey Viel were returned to Providence.

Latest News

Kraken, Mandrycky take center stage on International Women’s Day

Frederic traded to Oilers by Bruins in 3-team deal

Bjorkstrand, Gourde traded to Lightning by Kraken in 3-team deal

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Dumoulin traded to Devils by Ducks for prospect, draft pick

Greenway signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Sabres

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

NHL Trade Buzz: Rantanen 'still here' with Hurricanes as Deadline approaches 

Vejmelka signs 5-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

EDGE stats: Lightning’s outlook after trade for Bjorkstrand, Gourde

NHL On Tap: Kucherov, Lightning host Sabres, seek 10th win in 11 games

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks score 3 goals in 2nd period, hold off Ducks

Thomas extends point streak to 11, Blues defeat Kings in shootout 

Hill makes 29 saves, Golden Knights score 5 in win against Maple Leafs

Kerfoot, Cole each signs 1-year contract with Utah Hockey Club