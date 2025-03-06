Bruins at Hurricanes projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Riley Tufte -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Vinni Lettieri
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Justin Brazeau, Ian Mitchell
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Brad Marchand (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov
Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
The Bruins recalled Tufte, Brown, Lettieri and Mitchell, a defenseman, from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; forwards Georgii Merkulov and Jeffrey Viel were returned to Providence.