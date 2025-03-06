Bruins at Hurricanes projected lineups

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Riley Tufte -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Cole Koepke -- Matthew Poitras -- Vinni Lettieri

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jordan Oesterle -- Parker Wotherspoon

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Justin Brazeau, Ian Mitchell

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee), Brad Marchand (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen -- Sebastian Aho – Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Andrei Svechnikov

Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Bruins recalled Tufte, Brown, Lettieri and Mitchell, a defenseman, from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; forwards Georgii Merkulov and Jeffrey Viel were returned to Providence.