Bruins at Sabres projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Charlie Coyle
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri
Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Max Jones, Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom (illness)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson --- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Status report
Carlo will be a game-time decision because of an illness. ... Koepke will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … McAvoy and Lindholm each wore a regular jersey at practice Monday, but the defensemen did not travel to Buffalo. … Wahlstrom, a forward, is not on the trip. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he anticipates Greenway will return to practice “in the near future.” The forward, who has missed 18 games, has been skating on his own. … Buffalo placed Aube-Kubel, a forward, on waivers Monday.