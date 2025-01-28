Bruins at Sabres projected lineups

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Max Jones, Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom (illness)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson --- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Carlo will be a game-time decision because of an illness. ... Koepke will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … McAvoy and Lindholm each wore a regular jersey at practice Monday, but the defensemen did not travel to Buffalo. … Wahlstrom, a forward, is not on the trip. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he anticipates Greenway will return to practice “in the near future.” The forward, who has missed 18 games, has been skating on his own. … Buffalo placed Aube-Kubel, a forward, on waivers Monday.