Bruins at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (25-20-6) at SABRES (18-26-5)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Charlie Coyle

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic -- Elias Lindholm -- Vinni Lettieri

Cole Koepke -- John Beecher -- Justin Brazeau

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Parker Wotherspoon

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Max Jones, Patrick Brown, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (knee), Charlie McAvoy (wrist), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom (illness)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson --- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Carlo will be a game-time decision because of an illness. ... Koepke will return after missing five games with an upper-body injury. … McAvoy and Lindholm each wore a regular jersey at practice Monday, but the defensemen did not travel to Buffalo. … Wahlstrom, a forward, is not on the trip. … Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday he anticipates Greenway will return to practice “in the near future.” The forward, who has missed 18 games, has been skating on his own. … Buffalo placed Aube-Kubel, a forward, on waivers Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Stolarz practices in full with Maple Leafs for 1st time since injury

Kaprizov to have surgery, out at least 4 weeks for Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Matthews enjoying stretch for Maple Leafs reminiscent of 69-goal season

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL EDGE stats: Rantanen’s outlook after trade to Hurricanes

4 Nations Face-Off could help Werenski reach another level with Blue Jackets

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon looks to pad scoring lead for Avalanche against Islanders

Celebrini breaks tie in 3rd, Sharks edge Penguins

McDavid scores in return, Oilers stay hot with win against Kraken

Eagles rookie DeJean gets Zamboni ride at Flyers game

NHL Buzz: Malkin week to week for Penguins, placed on injured reserve

Shine cherishes 'amazing' NHL debut for Red Wings at age 31

Nelson to grow family legacy with United States at 4 Nations Face-Off

Lehtinen talks Finland, expectations at 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

Garland scores twice, Canucks defeat Blues