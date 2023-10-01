Savoie taken from ice on stretcher during Blackhawks game

Samuel Savoie was taken off the ice on a stretcher after the Chicago Blackhawks forward went awkwardly into the boards in a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday.

Savoie was skating to get a loose puck along with Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski. While Goligoski pulled up, Savoie slid into the boards legs first with 2:24 remaining in the second period. He was grabbing his right leg while lying on the ice.

The Wild were leading 2-1 at the time.