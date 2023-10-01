Latest News

Savoie taken from ice on stretcher during Blackhawks game

Forward injured in second period after sliding into boards against Wild

chi_savoie_injury

© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Samuel Savoie was taken off the ice on a stretcher after the Chicago Blackhawks forward went awkwardly into the boards in a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday.

Savoie was skating to get a loose puck along with Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski. While Goligoski pulled up, Savoie slid into the boards legs first with 2:24 remaining in the second period. He was grabbing his right leg while lying on the ice.

The Wild were leading 2-1 at the time.

chi_savoie_injury_stretcher

© Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Savoie gave a thumbs-up as he exited the ice and was given fist bumps by several Wild and Blackhawks players.

It was Savoie’s first game of this preseason. He played 9:00.

The 19-year-old, who was selected by Chicago in the third round (No. 81) of the 2022 NHL Draft, had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 60 games last season for Gatineau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.