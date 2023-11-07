Western Conference top team 1 month into season debated by NHL.com

The top teams in the Western Conference have been absolute beasts through the first month of the 2023-24 NHL season.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are 11-1-1 and have the most points (23) in the League. They did not lose their first game in regulation until Nov. 5, 4-2 against the upstart Anaheim Ducks, who are off to a surprising 7-4-0 start.

The Dallas Stars, who lost to Vegas in the Western Conference Final last season, are 7-3-1 and sitting atop the Central Division. The Colorado Avalanche (7-3-0), who won the Stanley Cup in 2022, are one point behind the Stars.

The Vancouver Canucks, who last made the playoffs in 2020 and have missed the postseason in seven of the past eight seasons, are second in the Pacific Division at 9-2-1. Forward Elias Pettersson leads the NHL with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 12 games. Teammate Quinn Hughes leads NHL defenseman with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 12 games. Goalie Thatcher Demko has a .948 save percentage and a 1.61 goals-against average in nine games, each among the top five in the League (minimum three games).

The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) are third in the Pacific, three points behind the Canucks.

Colorado hosts the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) at Ball Arena in a nationally televised game Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1). Vegas and Los Angeles meet in a nationally televised Pacific Division showdown at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

With so much firepower at the top of the Western Conference, which team is the best a month into the season? We had five NHL.com writers make a case for each of the five top teams.