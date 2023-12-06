Bedard's fast start for Blackhawks no shock to former WHL coaches, teammates

CHICAGO -- John Paddock wanted to temper expectations regarding Connor Bedard's first few months in the NHL, but the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft is impressing his former Western Hockey League coach.
"I've always tried to have guarded optimism despite seeing him all the time on what he could do or what he looked like, but he certainly looks like he belongs in the NHL," Paddock told NHL.com. "He's met everybody's expectations and probably exceeded them to some extent."
Paddock is now senior adviser for Regina of the WHL after serving as its coach/general manager (2014-18 and 2012-23) and GM (2018-21). Bedard played for Regina from 2020-23.
The 18-year-old has made a smooth transition to the NHL, where he leads all rookies and the Blackhawks (7-16-1) with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 24 games.
His three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) ended in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators at United Center on Tuesday, but he still has a nine-game road point streak (13 points; eight goals, five assists), the longest for a rookie in Blackhawks history.
He was named NHL Rookie of the Month for November, when he had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 12 games.
In three December games, he has one goal and one assist heading into the Blackahawks' home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, BSSC, BSSD).
Those who coached or played with him in Regina have been impressed with what he's done.
Ryker Evans, a defenseman for the Seattle Kraken American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley who played with Regina in 2021-22, said Bedard is meeting expectations, and then some.
"Well, it's pretty hard not to see him," Evans said. "He's having so much success and it's pretty cool to see. You kind of knew he was going to be able to succeed like he has so far."
Last season, Bedard became the first WHL player with at least 140 points in 27 seasons and had a 35-game point streak (90 points; 44 goals, 46 assists) from Sept. 24 to Feb. 1. He had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven playoff games to become the first WHL player since 2012 to score at least 10 goals in a single series.