Bedard, family, enjoy 'amazing' night in Montreal

MONTREAL – Connor Bedard was given the same treatment by fans at Montreal's Bell Centre on Saturday as many other gifted, game-changing players have received before him.

He was booed.

"I loved it, it was great," the Chicago Blackhawks' highly touted, point-per-game rookie said after his team's entertaining 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the latter's home opener.

"I thought it was awesome. I haven't done anything yet, I'm just starting, but to get that right now is good. It's more fun when the crowd's really into it like that."

Bedard got his third NHL point, an assist on Tyler Johnson's goal with 1:21 left in the third period, adding it to his first-game assist at the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-2 win Tuesday and his maiden NHL goal the next night in a 3-1 at the Boston Bruins.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old skated 23:02 over 20 shifts (14:39 at even-strength, 8:23 on the power-play), his ice time trailing only two defensemen: the 25:40 of teammate Seth Jones and 24:34 of the Canadiens' Mike Matheson.

Bedard finished the night with five shots on goal, three more blocked and four missing the target, one giveaway and one blocked shot. He'll have better nights in the face-off circle, winning one of nine draws for an 11 percent success rate.

And he had his lip cut by the high stick of Montreal's Sean Monahan with 24 seconds to play, the ensuing double-minor to Monahan putting fans on the edge of their seats for Chicago's last-gasp bid to tie, the visitor having clawed back from a 3-0 hole.