MacKinnon dominance with Avalanche earning rave reviews from teammates, opponents

TORONTO -- Nathan MacKinnonis dropping jaws and eliciting fear across the NHL.
"I marvel," Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said.
"He makes the game look easy," Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov said.
"But it's not," added Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby.
From Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid: "A special player."
And Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness: "Worth the price of admission."
"Carrying our team," according to Colorado Avalanche teammate Cale Makar.
Maybe Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger put it best:
"Terrifying."
None of it is hyperbole about MacKinnon, the Avalanche center who is tied for first in the NHL with 85 points (32 goals, 53 assists) entering Colorado's game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).
MacKinnon has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) during a 14-game point streak. He also has at least one point in 39 of 42 games since Nov. 1, with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) during that span, including 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) during a 19-game point streak from Nov. 20-Dec. 27.