MacKinnon dominance with Avalanche earning rave reviews from teammates, opponents

For the season, he has more games with at least three points (10) than he has games with zero (seven).

"I think last year and this year, the two best years," MacKinnon said. "Always trying to get better, I think that's the goal, not so much the outcome. The grind every day of doing different things and trying to get better every day is what I really enjoy about being able to do what I do. It's not so much the points, it's the pursuit of trying to improve."

MacKinnon had 111 points (42 goals, 69 assists) in 71 games last season. He was fifth in the NHL in points and third in points per game (1.56).

"I've said before at different times," Crosby said. "Like when you see him elevate his game in the playoffs. You just don't think he can find another level, and he somehow does. That's what great players do."

One reason he might be better this season is because the game feels slow to him even though he hasn't slowed down.

"Just seeing things well out there right now," MacKinnon said. "Plays, they're developing a little slower in a good way, I guess. It's a fast game, so when you can see things as they come and try to make the best decision I can, that's what Kucherov does every time. I'm always trying to work on playmaking, vision, things like that.

"You want your legs moving fast but your brain to slow down a little bit. That's the idea, not to get too excited and flustered out there. Right now it's been pretty good."

McDavid knows the feeling, and he knows when he sees it happening for someone else.

"It's the best feeling ever when you're moving at a great clip and the game still feels slow," he said. "That's when you're at your absolute best. Obviously he's found a rhythm in his game. He's feeling good about himself, as he should. He's playing great hockey."

Makar said this season is the best and most consistent version of MacKinnon he has seen since they became teammates during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Once he hits the ice he's just a completely different human," Makar said. "He's able to flip that switch and the second the puck drops he's in a different universe. That's what makes him so special right now. The game is just flowing for him."