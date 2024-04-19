Matthews wins Richard Trophy as NHL’s leading goal-scorer for 3rd time

Maple Leafs center had career-high 69 goals, 12 more than Panthers’ Reinhart

matthews_041824

© Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Auston Matthews won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer for the third time.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center had a career-high 69 goals in 81 games, 12 more than Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (57) and 15 more than Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (54).

Matthews, who had 10 goals during an eight-game goal streak from March 30-April 13, finished the regular season with 107 points (69 goals, 38 assists).

It’s the third time that Matthews has won the award in the past four seasons. He had 60 goals in 73 games in 2021-22, and 41 in 52 games during the COVID-shortened season in 2020-21. The 26-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, hit the 50-goal mark in his first 54 games this season, the fastest by a U.S.-born player.

DET@TOR: Matthews wires home a shot fom the circle for his 69th

Matthews and Keith Tkachuk, who scored 52 goals for the Phoenix Coyotes in 1996-97, are the only U.S.-born players to lead the League in goals.

Selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews has 649 points (368 goals, 281 assists) in 562 games and hasn’t scored fewer than 34 goals in any of his eight seasons.

He is the 23rd NHL player, and the fifth active, to score at least 60 goals in a season. The other active players to reach the mark are Oilers center Connor McDavid (64 in 2022-23), Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (65 in 2007-08), Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (61 in 2023-23), and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (60 in 2011-12).

Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky share the NHL record for the most 60-goal seasons with five each.

The Maple Leafs, who finished third in the Atlantic Division, will play the Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round. Game 1 will be played in Boston on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Related Content

NHL Maurice Richard Trophy Winners

Latest News

Golden Knights lose to Ducks, drop to 2nd wild card in West

MacKinnon sets franchise scoring mark for Avalanche in win against Oilers

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Coleman scores 30th for Flames in win against Sharks

Oilers will play Kings in Western Conference 1st Round

Stars will play Golden Knights in Western Conference 1st Round

Kings clinch 3rd in Pacific with OT win against Blackhawks

Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy as NHL’s leading scorer for 2nd time

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Canucks vs. Predators Western 1st Round preview

Jets defeat Canucks, end regular season with 8th straight win

Stanley Cup handoff offers many options for playoff captains

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Gridin excelled after making major 1st impression

Utah ‘ready for hockey,’ local historian says

Gourde scores short-handed twice for Kraken in win against Wild

Hellebuyck of Jets wins William M. Jennings Trophy

Longtime NHL referee Wally Harris dies at 88

Abercrombie named coach of inaugural Tennessee State hockey team

Baggie Day Buzz: Larkin of Red Wings mulling trip to World Championship