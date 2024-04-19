Matthews wins Richard Trophy as NHL’s leading goal-scorer for 3rd time

Auston Matthews won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer for the third time.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center had a career-high 69 goals in 81 games, 12 more than Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (57) and 15 more than Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (54).

Matthews, who had 10 goals during an eight-game goal streak from March 30-April 13, finished the regular season with 107 points (69 goals, 38 assists).

It’s the third time that Matthews has won the award in the past four seasons. He had 60 goals in 73 games in 2021-22, and 41 in 52 games during the COVID-shortened season in 2020-21. The 26-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, hit the 50-goal mark in his first 54 games this season, the fastest by a U.S.-born player.